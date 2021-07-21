Covid-19: ROI indoor hospitality to resume on 26 July
- Published
Indoor service in bars and restaurants in the Republic of Ireland can resume on Monday 26 July for the fully vaccinated or those who have recovered from Covid-19.
President Michael D Higgins signed the legislation on Wednesday.
Under the new guidelines, customers will not be subject to time limits and closing time will be set at 23.30.
Up to six people will be allowed to sit at tables which must be kept one metre apart, RTÉ has reported.
The Irish government is developing an app to allow hospitality business owners to check customers' EU Digital Covid Certificates.
Last week, more than two million people in the Republic of Ireland got their certificates, which contain QR codes, by email and post.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said the Irish vaccination programme is rolling out "very effectively".
However, he said people need to be vigilant in the coming weeks, adding: "We have all got to adhere to the guidelines no matter how tired we are of this pandemic".
Irish Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the new hospitality rules will not come as a surprise to the sector.
Mr McGrath said it was a "significant change" but not the type of reopening which businesses might have envisaged a few weeks ago.
People who are aged under 18 will also be allowed access to indoor hospitality provided they are accompanied by vaccinated parents or another vaccinated person.
Those vaccinated in Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the United States are to be permitted entry to bars and restaurants if they have verifiable proof of vaccination.
'Better mitigation'
Plans to reopen bars and restaurants in Ireland on 5 July were delayed at the end of June.
Alan Grehan, manager of the Sprezzatura restaurant in Dublin, said he believes there is now greater understanding around Covid-19.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Grehan said this will allow for "better mitigation factors" to be put in place for indoor hospitality.
Mr Grehan said he believes checking for certification will become "second nature" for staff.
"This is just something new we have to add on," he said.
In Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said it is confident that an "international travel app" will be ready this week for those who are fully vaccinated.