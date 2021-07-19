Coronavirus: Ireland eases international travel restrictions
- Published
The Republic of Ireland has relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions on international travel, meaning most fully vaccinated people no longer have to self-isolate.
From Monday 19 July, Ireland started to use the EU Digital Covid Certificate system which is already in operation across the European Union.
It provides users with digital proof of vaccine jabs, negative test results or recovery from Covid-19 infection.
Isolation rules have also been relaxed for fully vaccinated UK passengers.
Self-isolation and travel-related testing is now no longer necessary for people arriving into the Republic of Ireland from outside the EU, as long as they can provide valid proof of vaccination or valid proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days.
The vaccine must be one which has been approved by the European Medicines Agency.
What is changing from Monday?
Until now, the Republic of Ireland had one of the strictest international travel bans in Europe - limiting journeys in and out of the country to "essential" travel only.
People travelling to the Republic from anywhere except Northern Ireland had to provide proof of a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.
Many passengers with a negative test still had to self-isolate at a designated address for 14 days after their arrival.
But these rules have been eased from Monday and people who can prove they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will not need to be tested.
How will the changes affect people travelling from Northern Ireland?
There is no longer a ban on residents from Northern Ireland crossing the Irish border for non-essential reasons - this emergency Covid-19 measure was lifted by the Irish government on 10 May.
But holidaymakers should note that the Republic of Ireland's hospitality industry is not yet fully open.
Legislation was passed last week which will allow indoor venues to serve only customers who can prove that they have been fully vaccinated.
The EU Digital Covid Certificate certificate will be accepted as proof to gain access to indoor hospitality.
But this system cannot be used by people from Northern Ireland, even if they are Irish passport holders.
The exclusion of Irish passport holders from Northern Ireland from the system was confirmed on Sunday, in contradiction of previous statements from the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mícheál Martin and other senior Irish government ministers, who indicated they would be included.
However, as they were vaccinated outside the Republic of Ireland, the Irish state has no official record of their vaccination.
How many people have been vaccinated in the Republic of Ireland?
From today, people aged 18-24, who would like to opt in for an AstraZeneca #COVIDVaccine can register online. Register here: https://t.co/5CbJwmbPUj #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/1LgH4geFYH— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 19, 2021
There was a slow start to the Republic's vaccine programme compared to the roll-out in the UK, but it is now progressing at pace.
Nearly 80% of the Republic's adult population have now received a first dose of vaccine, according to the Irish Department of Health.
The latest available figures, published on Saturday, showed a total of 5,142,677 vaccines have been administered.
Of those, 2,901,641 were first doses and 2,241,036 were second doses.
Many young people are still waiting their turn, but from Monday 19 July, a vaccine registration system opened for people aged 18-24.
However, the AstraZeneca vaccine is the only brand currently being made available to Irish residents in this age group.