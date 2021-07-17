County Monaghan: Teenage driver dies in two-car crash
- Published
A teenager has died after two cars crashed in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland on Friday night.
The crash happened on the N2 at Tullybuck near Clontibret shortly before 23:30 local time.
The male driver of one of the cars died at the scene of the crash.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who was in the area between 23:15 and 00:00 on Friday to contact them.
The N2 is closed at Tullybuck while gardaí investigate the incident.