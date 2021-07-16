In pictures: Floods kill dozens in Germany and Belgium
Devastating floods have hit parts of western Europe after record rainfall caused swollen rivers to burst their banks.
At least 70 people have died, the majority in Germany but with at least 11 confirmed dead in Belgium.
Forecasts suggest more heavy rain is due in much of the region on Friday.
Some of the most dramatic images came from the German village of Schuld, in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, where a state of emergency has been declared.
Some 200,000 homes were also left without power.
Thousands of relief workers and soldiers are helping police with search and rescue efforts.
Heavy rains were also seen in Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.
