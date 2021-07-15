Covid-19: Irish government targets 26 July to reopen indoor dining
- Published
The Irish government has set a target of 26 July to reopen indoor dining.
On Thursday, tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said there were "real reasons for concern" as the Delta variant surges.
He said the coming weeks would be "most dangerous" for those who are unvaccinated, RTÉ reports.
Speaking at a press conference, Mr Varadkar said teenagers may have to be vaccinated before population immunity can be achieved.
"Now unvaccinated people of all ages are the ones most at risk," he said.
"The next few weeks will be the most dangerous for them."
Under the Health (Amendment No.2) Bill 2021, proof of vaccination will soon be required for customers to enter indoor venues - either paper documentation or via an EU digital Covid certificate.
The Irish government has introduced legislation for a vaccine verification system at considerable pace, after delaying its plan to reopen bars and restaurants last month.
Earlier, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said the new legislation on reopening indoor hospitality "flows from" public health advice in terms of prioritising those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.