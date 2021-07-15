BBC News

Dutch crime reporter de Vries dies from shooting

Published
image copyrightAFP
image captionMr de Vries acted as an adviser to people involved in criminal cases

The prominent Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries, who was shot and seriously wounded in central Amsterdam nine days ago, has died.

A statement from his relatives said "Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle".

The shooting on 6 July shocked the Netherlands, familiar with Mr de Vries's investigations of mobsters and drug lords. Two suspects were arrested.

De Vries, 64, was shot in the head minutes after leaving a TV studio.

He had won critical acclaim for his reporting on the Dutch underworld - including the 1983 kidnapping of the beer millionaire Freddy Heineken.

"He is surrounded by the people who love him," the relatives' statement said. "Peter has lived by his conviction: 'On bended knee is no way to be free'."

Related Topics

More on this story