In pictures: Deadly floods hit Germany and Belgium

Published
image captionFirefighters have been responding to flood damage in Schuld, Germany

Rescue workers are continuing to search for stranded residents after deadly flooding hit parts of Europe.

At least 33 people have been confirmed dead in western Germany, as heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks and swept away homes and vehicles. Many others are still missing.

Four people have been killed in Belgium, while other neighbouring countries have also been affected.

image captionRoads have been submerged in the Belgian city of Liege
image captionIn Verviers, people waded through the flooded streets

Some of the most dramatic images came from the German village of Schuld, in the Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate, where a state of emergency has been declared.

The German army has been deployed in some areas to help with rescue operations.

image captionThe flooding has left piles of debris in Schuld
image captionHomes in the area have been damaged and destroyed

The extreme weather has also left hundreds of thousands of people in Germany without power.

image captionStreets have also been flooded in the German town of Kyllburg

Heavy rains were also seen in Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

image captionThe fire brigade helped to evacuate people in South Limburg, the Netherlands
image captionMakeshift bridges were erected over floodwater in Stansstad, Switzerland

Forecasts suggest more heavy rain is due in much of western Europe on Thursday and Friday.

image captionThis campsite was flooded in Ottenbach, Switzerland

