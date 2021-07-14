EU unveils sweeping climate change plan
- Published
The European Union has announced a raft of climate change legislation aimed at pushing it towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
A dozen draft proposals, which still need to be approved by the bloc's 27 member states and the EU parliament, were announced on Wednesday.
They include plans to tax jet fuel and effectively ban the sale of petrol and diesel powered cars within 20 years.
The proposals, however, are likely to face months of negotiations.
"We're going to ask a lot of our citizens," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said. "We're also going to ask a lot of our industries, but we do it for good cause. We do it to give humanity a fighting chance."
The plans triggered serious infighting at the European Commission, the bloc's administrative arm, as the final tweaks were being made, sources told the AFP news agency.
Opposition is also expected from some industry leaders, such as airlines and vehicle manufacturers, as well as from eastern member states that rely heavily on coal.
One EU diplomat told Reuters that the success of the package would rest on its ability to be realistic and socially fair, while also not destabilising the economy.
"The aim is to put the economy on a new level, not to stop it," they said.
The measures, billed as the EU's most ambitious plan yet to tackle climate change, have been named the Fit for 55 package because it would put the bloc on track to meet its 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 55% from 1990 levels.
By 2019, the EU had cut its emissions by 24% from 1990 levels.
Some of the key proposals include:
- Tighter emission limits for cars, which are expected to effectively end new petrol and diesel vehicle sales by 2035
- A tax on aviation fuel, and a 10-year tax holiday for low-carbon alternatives
- A so-called carbon border tariff, which would require manufacturers from outside the EU to pay more for importing materials like steel and concrete
- More ambitious targets for expanding renewable energy around the bloc
- A requirement for countries to more quickly renovate buildings that are not deemed energy efficient
In September the EU Commission set out its blueprint for reaching the 55% reduction by 2030, and said at least 30% of the EU's €1.8tn (£1.64tn; $2.2tn) long-term budget would be spent on climate-related measures.
The targets are part of a global effort to tackle climate change by cutting atmospheric pollution, especially carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
The Paris climate deal, signed in 2016, aims to keep global temperature rise well under 2C, and preferably within a maximum rise of 1.5C, to prevent the worst effects of climate change.