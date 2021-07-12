Covid-19: Irish cabinet to approve indoor hospitality plans
- Published
The Irish government is expected to sign off on plans to reopen indoor hospitality later.
It is hoped legislation allowing vaccinated people to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants can be passed by the end of the week.
People who have recently recovered from Covid-19 will also be allowed to access indoor hospitality.
Cabinet ministers, senior officials and representatives from the hospitality industry met over the weekend.
Proof of vaccination will be required.
People who are aged under 18 will also be allowed access to indoor hospitality provided they are accompanied by vaccinated parents or another vaccinated person.
Those vaccinated in Northern Ireland, GB and the US are to be permitted entry to bars and restaurants if they have verifiable proof of vaccination.
Plans to reopen bars and restaurants in Ireland on 5 July were delayed at the end of June.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has welcomed the news and said a mammoth amount of work has happened behind the scenes to draft the legislation.
"We are within touching distance of reopening indoor hospitality which will allow for 180,000 employees return to work," RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins said.
"It's imperative we build on the progress to date over the weeks ahead."