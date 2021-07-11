County Donegal: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday morning.
The 34-year-old pedestrian was hit by a white van on the N15 at Townparks in Lifford at about 02:45 local time.
The woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital in Letterkenny, where she was pronounced dead.
Gardaí (Irish police) have yet to locate the van and its driver.
An appeal has been made by gardaí for the driver to come forward.
Traffic diversions are in place surrounding the scene, while the examinations are carried out.
Gardaí have called on anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have video or dash cam footage of it, to contact them.