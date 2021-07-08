Lough Foyle crash: Centre opens in memory of Mullan family
A woman whose family died in a drowning tragedy in Lough Foyle has launched a centre of hope in their memory.
Geraldine Mullan's husband, John, 49, daughter Amelia, six, and son Tomás,14, died after their vehicle skidded into the water in August last year.
They were returning home to County Donegal after a family day out across the border in Londonderry when the accident happened near Quigley's Point.
Mrs Mullan survived when she managed to climb onto the roof of the vehicle.
The Mullan Hope Centre, which opened on Sunday, is based in the family's home town of Moville, County Donegal, in the Republic of Ireland.
"It's almost a year now since the accident, each day is a struggle and I just have to try and keep going the best I can and take it a day at a time," Mrs Mullan told BBC News NI.
"They say: 'Your life can change in an instant' and unfortunately in August my life changed irrevocably for the worse when I lost John, Tomás and Amelia.
"There are no words and there never will be to describe that pain and grief that I feel on a daily basis."
Mrs Mullan said she had "nothing but cherished memories" when she thought about her family, and said the non-profit centre was a way of "giving back to the community" who rallied around her in a time of need.
"I found, since the tragedy back in August, it's the community's love and support that they have shown me on a daily basis that has enabled me to keep going and carry on," she said.
The Mullan Hope Centre - with Hope standing for Hub Of Positive Energy - serves as a base for community groups to host events and be a place for education, horticulture and fitness.
"We all need a bit of hope, there is so much going on, everybody has got their own stress and worries and I obviously have got my own journey," she said.
"I am conscious with the Covid pandemic there is a lot of stress, anxiety and uncertainty that has happened for everybody over the last 18 months so I want to give a little bit of hope."
Mrs Mullan has said the centre would "evolve over time" and "offer whatever the community needs it to offer".
"I would like to give a little bit of hope back, see children playing, hearing people chat and just see people smiling again," she said.
"I don't have my husband, I don't have my kids but I want to see other wives, husbands and kids be able to enjoy these facilities - I want it to be a place filled with happiness and laughter."