Covid-19: More than 2m fully vaccinated in Republic of Ireland
- Published
More than two million people in the Republic of Ireland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccination.
It is the total figure for first and second doses, with about 70% of the adult population having received at least one jab.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said in a social media post that it was "a brilliant effort" by Irish Health Service Executive staff and volunteers.
More than 50% of adults aged over 18 have received two doses of a vaccine.
Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was "another great milestone in our Covid-19 vaccination programme".
In a social media post, Mr Donnelly urged adults to get their second dose of the vaccine "for the best possible protection".
Two million people are now fully vaccinated - and 70% of adults have received at least one #CovidVaccine dose.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 8, 2021
Brilliant effort by all the @HSELive staff and volunteers involved in our rollout
In Northern Ireland, a total of 2,089,386 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered as of Wednesday, 7 July.
Of those, 1,177,136 were first doses and 912,250 people had received two doses.
A Digital Covid Certificate is being rolled out across EU member nations this month.
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar has suggested it could be adapted for indoor hospitality in the Republic of Ireland.
Indoor hospitality was due to reopen in the Republic on the 5 July, but has been delayed.
When it reopens, it will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, Mr Martin said last month.
The recommendation was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end Covid-19 restrictions on 19 July.
Face masks will no longer be required and social distancing rules will be scrapped.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the move as "reckless" and said Northern Ireland would "not be following that model".
In the Republic of Ireland, Micheál Martin also said he had concerns about the planned dropping of the remaining restrictions in England.