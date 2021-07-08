Three men killed in Dublin motorway crash
Three men have died after a collision between a car and lorry on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin.
The car, which was on the wrong side of the northbound carriageway, collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction at about 23:40 local time on Wednesday.
The men who died were in the car.
The lorry driver was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries, Irish state broadcaster RTÉ said.
RTÉ also reported that gardaí (Irish police) had earlier interacted with the car.
Officers said it was not being pursued at the time of the crash.