Killarney: Teenager killed, second injured in Kerry crash
A teenage boy has been killed and another critically injured in a car crash in County Kerry.
The crash occurred on the Ross Road in Killarney, close to the tourist attraction Ross Castle, at about 01:10 on Wednesday.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood both boys are aged 14.
A garda (police) spokesperson said the "vehicle was subject to interaction with gardaí prior to the collision".
As a result the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.
No other vehicle was involved.