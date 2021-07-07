BBC News

Killarney: Teenager killed, second injured in Kerry crash

image captionPolice at the scene of the crash in Killarney

A teenage boy has been killed and another critically injured in a car crash in County Kerry.

The crash occurred on the Ross Road in Killarney, close to the tourist attraction Ross Castle, at about 01:10 on Wednesday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood both boys are aged 14.

A garda (police) spokesperson said the "vehicle was subject to interaction with gardaí prior to the collision".

As a result the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

No other vehicle was involved.

