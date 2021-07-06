BBC News

Peter R de Vries: Dutch crime journalist wounded in Amsterdam shooting

image captionPolice have cordoned off the site of the shooting in Amsterdam

A prominent Dutch crime journalist has been seriously wounded after being shot on a street in Amsterdam.

Police said Peter R de Vries was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the city centre on Tuesday evening.

National broadcaster NOS he was attacked after appearing on a TV chat show.

Video showed him lying on the floor with an apparent wound to the head.

Police are searching for a light-skinned man with a slender build, a dark green camouflage jacket and a black cap.

People have been asked not to approach him themselves and to call emergency services if they see him.

The Algemeen Dagblad newspaper said a suspect had been arrested south of Amsterdam but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to make a statement after meeting with counter-terrorism officials and police in The Hague.

"Whatever the circumstances, this is unimaginable and terrible news," said Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra in parliament.

A frequent commentator on TV programmes, Mr de Vries, 64, is well known for his crime investigations in the Netherlands.

As a reporter, he has covered numerous high-profile cases, including the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken.

