Peter R de Vries: Dutch crime journalist wounded in Amsterdam shooting
- Published
A prominent Dutch crime journalist has been seriously wounded after being shot on a street in Amsterdam.
Police said Peter R de Vries was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the city centre on Tuesday evening.
National broadcaster NOS he was attacked after appearing on a TV chat show.
Video showed him lying on the floor with an apparent wound to the head.
Police are searching for a light-skinned man with a slender build, a dark green camouflage jacket and a black cap.
People have been asked not to approach him themselves and to call emergency services if they see him.
The Algemeen Dagblad newspaper said a suspect had been arrested south of Amsterdam but this has not yet been confirmed by police.
Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to make a statement after meeting with counter-terrorism officials and police in The Hague.
"Whatever the circumstances, this is unimaginable and terrible news," said Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra in parliament.
A frequent commentator on TV programmes, Mr de Vries, 64, is well known for his crime investigations in the Netherlands.
As a reporter, he has covered numerous high-profile cases, including the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken.