Josepha Madigan: I am victim of sexual assault, says Irish minister
- Published
An Irish government minister has told the country's parliament that she is a victim of sexual assault.
Fine Gael politician Josepha Madigan, the minister for special education, said attacks against women were "a lot more common than people believe".
She described them as a "corrosive blight on female safety and morale".
During her speech in the Dáil (Irish parliament) she paid tribute to the "remarkable, talented, strong women" with whom she was surrounded.
Ms Madigan was speaking during a discussion about tackling sexual and domestic violence.
"There are very few women my age that have not been subjected to some form of sexual assault in their respective lifetimes and I know this because I am one of them," she said.
"It won't come as a surprise to those of us of a similar age who have suffered this trauma.
"Sometimes we have suffered it more than once - it was and is a lot more common than many believe."
Ms Madigan said most victims of sexual assault did not report the crimes against them, perhaps due to "shame, a fear or judgement and a desire to forget".
"No doubt there is someone watching this speech... somewhere near to you at this very moment in time... where some form of sexual violation is taking place," she said.
'Great courage'
Referring to the rising number of women seeking help having suffered domestic violence or sexual assault, Ms Madigan said: "The violence that is emerging now as a dark feature of this pandemic is a mirror and a challenge to our values, our resilience and our shared humanity.
"The scary part about sexual assault in particular is that it is not always the random monster in the middle of the night but often a friend or a spouse or an acquaintance or someone you know."
The minister said that while the 36 women in the Dáil and the 18 women in the Seanad (Irish senate) may disagree on various issues, all of them were part of "the unfinished democracy that is Ireland when it comes to the representation and treatment of women".
Former Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Frances Fitzgerald, now an MEP, tweeted her support for Ms Madigan.
"It takes great courage to share such a personal story," she said.
Aontú leader Peadar Toibín praised the minister for her "courageous and sincere speech".