Euro 2020: Uefa bans rainbow ads at two quarter-finals
Euro 2020 organiser Uefa has banned advertising using the LGBT+ rainbow colours at the quarter-final matches in Russia and Azerbaijan, the German carmaker Volkswagen says.
Earlier in the tournament Uefa refused to allow Munich's Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours for the Germany v Hungary match.
That caused much dismay, but Uefa said it had to stay politically neutral.
Hungary, Russia and Azerbaijan have acted to curb gay rights.
They do not allow gay couples to marry or adopt children and have clamped down on efforts to provide information about homosexuality, especially to young people.
In a statement to German RND news, Volkswagen said Uefa had told it that "it is not possible to show adverts in rainbow colours in St Petersburg and Baku, in view of the legal framework for sports venues in Russia and Azerbaijan".
VW added that rainbow ads would however be displayed during the quarter-final matches in Munich and Rome and, if possible, in the subsequent matches.
Many fans at the Germany v Hungary match sported rainbow colours in support of gay rights, and in protest at a new law in Hungary that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.
The German captain, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, wore a rainbow captain's armband, as did England captain Harry Kane during the England v Germany match at Wembley.
St Petersburg is hosting Friday's Switzerland v Spain match, and Baku is the venue for the Czech Republic v Denmark match on Saturday.
The gay rights group ILGA-Europe gives Russia and Azerbaijan very low scores in its annual survey of LGBT rights in Europe.