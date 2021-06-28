UN human rights chief calls for reparations over racism
- Published
The United Nations Human Rights Council has called for measures including reparations to "make amends" for racism against people of African descent.
Its new report also urges educational reform and apologies to address discrimination.
It praises Black Lives Matter and says the group should "receive funding, public recognition and support".
The UN Human Rights Council began the report after the 2020 US police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.
The Minnesota man's death sparked worldwide protests against racism.
The UN's report is based on discussions with more than 300 experts and people of African descent and seeks to push nations to take actions to end racial injustices.
The report concludes that in order to achieve racial justice countries should "make amends for centuries of violence and discrimination through wide-ranging and meaningful initiatives, within and across States, including through formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes, and reparations in various forms".
In a statement on Monday, UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet called "on all states to stop denying - and start dismantling - racism" and to "listen to the voices of people of African descent".
Ms Bachelet said reparations must not only be financial in nature, but include other "guarantees" to prevent future injustices.
She said: "States must show stronger political will to accelerate action for racial justice, redress and equality through specific, time-bound commitments to achieve results.
"This will involve reimagining policing, and reforming the criminal justice system, which have consistently produced discriminatory outcomes for people of African descent."