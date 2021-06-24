Thomas McKenna: Ex-GAA official to stand trial on 150 charges, including rape
A former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club is to go on trial in the autumn charged with 150 offences including rape, gross indecency and sexual assault.
Thomas McKenna, 60, appeared in Belfast Crown Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Thursday morning, where he was arraigned on 173 charges.
The alleged offences occurred over a near three-decade period.
He pleaded guilty to 23 of the charges, denying 150.
The charges he pleaded guilty to include 18 counts of voyeurism, four indecent assaults and one count of taking an indecent image of a child.
The former postman will be placed on the sex offenders register as a result of the guilty pleas.
A venue and date for the trial was not set on Thursday.
A review of the case has been scheduled for 3 September.