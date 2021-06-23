Joe Biden announces US ambassador to Ireland pick
Joe Biden has announced Claire Cronin as his nominee for the position of US ambassador to Ireland.
Ms Cronin is a representative and majority leader in the state legislature of Massachusetts.
She is also a lawyer, and campaigned for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that she had been seen as the frontrunner for the position prior to Wednesday's announcement.
The nomination will now be sent to the US Senate, with a confirmation hearing taking place and senators voting on her appointment.
Writing on Twitter, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said it was "very welcome news" and that he looked forward to welcoming her to Ireland.
Very welcome news: US President @JoeBiden has announced Massachusetts state representative & lawyer Claire Cronin as his nominee for Ambassador to Ireland. We look forward to welcoming her to #Ireland.— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 23, 2021
The chairman of the House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Richard Neal, said Ms Cronin would "play a significant role helping to strengthen the bonds between the US and Ireland".
It is not yet clear if President Biden will name a US special envoy to Northern Ireland.
Last month, 25 members of the United States Congress wrote to the US president calling on him to appoint a Northern Ireland envoy.