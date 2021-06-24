First British-Irish intergovernmental conference for two years
A body set up to promote UK and Ireland cooperation will bring together representatives from both sides of the Irish Sea in Dublin on Thursday.
The meeting at Dublin Castle is the first British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) in over two years.
British and Irish sources have said no major announcements are expected.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will meet Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Justice Minister Heather Humphreys.
Northern Ireland Minister of State Robin Walker will also be in attendance.
The BIIGC was designed as part of the Good Friday Agreement and promotes bilateral cooperation between the two states in all areas of mutual interest, including security.
It did not meet between 2007 and 2018.
Brexit impact
The two sides have described the get-together as a stock-taking exercise that will review all matters of mutual interest.
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated because of the fall-out from Brexit.
Unionists have objected to the Northern Ireland Protocol that has created a trade border in the Irish Sea for certain goods such as sausages and chilled meats arriving from Great Britain.
Northern Ireland has remained in the EU single market for goods, while the rest of the UK has left.
The Irish government believes that an agreement on animal and plant standards would get rid of up to 80% of all checks but the UK is reluctant to align to EU rules, preferring equivalence.
Sources in Dublin say they hope Thursday's meeting can re-heat relations that have cooled because of Brexit.
On Wednesday in the Dáil (Irish lower house of parliament), Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin stressed the importance of the British government working with the European Union to find a breakthrough on the protocol.
In the past, the UK has unilaterally extended grace periods to allow for a Brexit transition for businesses.
That annoyed the EU, but the UK has formally sought another extension which sources say is likely to be granted.
Mr Martin also called for space to allow the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, to deal with issues.
He told the house that the opportunities arising from the protocol in areas such as foreign direct investment and the dairy industry should be identified and highlighted.