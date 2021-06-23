Euro 2020: Fans make pro-LGBT protest at Germany-Hungary football game
- Published
Spectators have carried out a rainbow-coloured protest at a Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 football match in Munich, in support of LGBT rights.
Uefa blocked the Allianz Arena from lighting up in rainbow colours, due to an anti-gay law passed in Hungary.
In protest, a spectator wearing a German shirt ran onto the pitch with a rainbow flag while the Hungarian anthem was played before the game.
Other fans also waved multi-coloured flags during the group stage match.
Hungarian MPs voted last week to ban the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to under-18s, as part of a law against paedophiles.
Germany and 13 other EU states have condemned the new law, prompting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to cancelled a visit to Wednesday's football match, according to German media.
Uefa had previously been criticised for not allowing Munich to use rainbow colours in the stadium.
But the European football body said it had to deny the request given the political context in Hungary, and because it was a "politically and religiously neutral organisation".