Greece killing: Helicopter pilot appears in Athens court
- Published
A helicopter pilot who confessed to killing his young British wife in Greece and trying to cover it up as a botched robbery, has appeared in court.
Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, wore a bullet-proof vest and was surrounded by heavily armed guards when he arrived at the Athens courthouse.
He is accused of killing his 20-year-old wife, Caroline Crouch, on 11 May, in a crime that has shocked Greece.
He was arrested after police analysed smart watch and mobile phone data.
For a month after her death, Mr Anagnostopoulos told police three robbers had broken into the couple's home in Glyka Nera, near Athens, tied them up and gagged them while their one-year-old daughter slept.
The baby was unharmed in the ordeal, but the family's dog was found choked to death by its own leash, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports.
Initially, authorities announced a €300,000 ($356,700; £256,700) reward for information, but then realised his story did not add up.
Investigators found no trace of the gang he claimed had tied him up, suffocated his wife and stolen €15,000 (£13,000; $18,000) in cash.
Police also analysed data on Ms Crouch's biometric watch, Mr Anagnostopoulos's mobile phone, and the surveillance system at their home - all of which revealed inconsistencies in his statement.
The pilot said he was tied up during the robbery, however police said he had managed to use his phone at the time. Additionally, Caroline Crouch's smart watch showed that her heart was still beating at the time her husband claimed she was murdered.
Mr Anagnostopoulos was eventually detained after his late wife's memorial service on the island of Alonnisos, where she grew up.
Police asked him to accompany them to Athens, saying there had been a breakthrough in the investigation, and he needed to identify a suspect. It was only when he arrived in the capital he was told that he was the suspect.
The pilot confessed after eight hours of questioning, police said. According to Greek media, he told police the couple had often argued in recent months.
Mr Anagnostopoulos has been charged with premeditated murder, animal abuse, providing false testimony and filing a false police report about the robbery, AP news agency reports.
The case has gripped Greece - national TV interrupted coverage of the Euro 2020 football championships to bring details of the confession.
Cars and passers-by stopped outside cafes in Athens to see the latest development, BBC reporter Kostas Koukoumakas reported.