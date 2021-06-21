Swedish government toppled in no confidence vote
Sweden's parliament has passed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.
A total of 181 of the 349 MPs voted in favour of the motion, with 51 abstentions. It is the first time in Swedish history that a prime minister has been ousted in such a vote.
The Social Democrat leader has a week to resign or call a snap election.
The decision came after a dispute over rent controls led the Left party to withdraw its support for the coalition.
The result means a collapse of the Social Democrat's minority coalition government with the Green Party.
If the prime minister decides to step down, the parliament's speaker will have to begin cross-party negotiations to form a new government.
Sweden's Left party called for the no-confidence vote last week amid a row over proposals to end a rent cap on new-build flats. The vote was proposed by the nationalist Sweden Democrats and backed by two centre-right opposition parties.
Any new government would remain in place until general elections, which are set to take place in September next year.