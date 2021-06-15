Donegal houses: Mica homeowners protest in Dublin
By Teresa Craig
BBC News NI
- Published
Hundreds of protestors gathered in Dublin demanding the expansion of a repair scheme for crumbling houses.
Thousands of homes and buildings, primarily in Counties Donegal and Mayo, have been damaged because of blocks containing high levels of the mineral mica.
It absorbs water, which can cause walls to crack and begin to crumble.
It is estimated that more than 5,700 homes in Donegal and Mayo are affected by the faulty concrete blocks.
Crowds gathered outside the convention centre in Dublin where the Dáil (lower house of the Irish parliament) is currently sitting due to the pandemic, before protesters marched to Leinster House - the normal home of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament).
In 2016 an expert panel was set up to investigate problems with homes affected by mica and another mineral, pyrite.
That followed years of campaigning by an action group and led, in 2019, to the Irish government approving a €20m (£17.2m) repair scheme.
But many homeowners now say the scheme as not fit for purpose.
Under the scheme, eligible homeowners must pay for 10% of repairs, plus any outstanding mortgage payments on the home, with the government covering 90% of the cost.
Protesters have called for the Irish government to fully compensate mica-affected home owners, and want 100% redress like that awarded to Dublin homeowners in the pyrite remediation scheme.
About a third of people applying to the mica redress scheme have been told their homes may have to be demolished.
Paddy Diver's home in Carndonagh, County Donegal, is one of those which is scheduled to be demolished.
"People can't take it any more, old-aged pensioners can't take it anymore, people's mental health is being affected," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"I have got to the end of my tether with this, it's an absolute disgrace what is going on," he said.
Lisa Mills, who attended the demonstration with her six-year-old daughter, Olivia, said it was shocking to see the amount of people at the protest whose houses were affected.
"A lot of my friends are here with me, we live in a rural part of Donegal and there are just so many houses around there that are affected," she explained.
"We really hope the government listen. We will be homeless if they don't listen."
Discussions are ongoing between Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, government officials, local authorities and local action groups on the issue.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr O'Brien said he hoped to be in a position in the coming weeks to propose revisions to the current scheme.