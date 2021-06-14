Belarus parades detained journalist Protasevich at media event
Authorities in Belarus have paraded the detained opposition blogger Roman Protasevich at a news conference in Minsk, where they gave their version of the Ryanair plane diversion of 23 May.
A BBC reporter who was initially at the media briefing says Mr Protasevich, 26, was clearly appearing under duress.
An alleged bomb threat forced the plane to land in Minsk, where passengers Mr Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested.
Belarus denies it was a forced landing.
Flatly contradicting independent accounts of what happened, Belarus air force chief Igor Golub told the briefing: "There was no interception, no forced diversion from the state border or forced landing of the Ryanair plane."
We have just walked out. Not taking part when he is clearly there under duress. https://t.co/vg4gSGZJeL— Jonah Fisher (@JonahFisherBBC) June 14, 2021
The diversion of the Athens-Vilnius flight outraged the EU, UK and other Western nations. They reacted by banning state carrier Belavia from their airports and urging airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace.
Earlier this month, in a tearful appearance on Belarus state TV, Mr Protasevich praised Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and admitted attempting to topple him.
Marks were visible on his wrists. Human rights and opposition campaigners say he was tortured.
Mr Protasevich was editor of the opposition Nexta channel on the Telegram messaging app until last year. Nexta had a huge following in Belarus during mass street protests against the authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko.
The Belarusian opposition and Western governments say Mr Lukashenko - in power since 1994 - rigged the August election, in which he claimed victory.