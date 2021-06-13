Covid-19: Republic of Ireland considers new rules for GB travellers
- Published
The Irish government is considering tightening restrictions from travellers coming in from Great Britain, the Irish foreign minister has said.
Simon Coveney told RTÉ that the move was being looked at to protect people from the more transmissible Delta variant.
The variant, which originated in India, is now the dominant variant in the UK.
He said that longer quarantine periods, particularly for those who are not vaccinated, are being considered.
Currently people arriving from Great Britain have to quarantine from home for five days if they get a second negative PCR test.
Speaking on Sunday, on RTÉ's This Week, Mr Coveney said: "We want to get the balance right to protect the Common Travel Area as best we can.
"The numbers are concerning and we need to do what we can within reason to do what we can to protect people here.
"I don't want to announce anything today but we are looking at this seriously."