Macron slap: Prosecutors demand jail for Damien Tarel
A French medieval combat enthusiast has admitted in court that he slapped President Emmanuel Macron, describing it as a moment of impulse.
The prosecutor said Damien Tarel should face 18 months in jail, describing the slap as a "deliberate act of violence".
He said the man subscribed to right-wing or far-right politics and was close to the yellow-vest movement.
Mr Macron said the attack should not be trivialised but had to be kept in proportion.
The president had just left a hotel school in the south-eastern town of Tain-l'Hermitage when he ran towards a crowd waiting behind a metal barrier.
The man who then slapped him was heard to shout "Montjoie and Saint-Denis! Down with Macronism", using an obscure medieval battle-cry.
The incident was immediately condemned across France's political spectrum, less than a year before presidential elections.
Two men were immediately arrested. One suspect, from the same town as Damien Tarel, is facing prosecution for illegal possession of weapons after local authorities searched his home.
What did Tarel tell the court?
According to AFP news agency, the defendant appeared in court in Valence wearing the same green T-shirt he wore on the day of his arrest.
Asked why he had attacked the president, he replied that while waiting with his friends in the car beforehand he had considered doing something notable. He had earlier considered throwing an egg or cream cake, but insisted he had not considered slapping Mr Macron.
"When I saw his friendly, lying look, which sought me out as a voter, I was filled with disgust," he was reported as saying to the court.
Condemning the president's politics, he added that he felt he was part of the anti-establishment gilets jaunes (yellow-vests) movement, which staged anti-Macron protests during the early years of his presidency.
"I acted instinctively," he claimed.
What Macron says
The French president had earlier dismissed the assault as isolated, while emphasising that "ultra-violent people" should not be allowed to hijack public debate.
In a news conference on Thursday ahead of France's involvement in the European football championships, he went further.
"There have been moments of very high tension and violence in our country which I've had to experience as president, during the gilets jaunes crisis. But society is in a different place today."
He said he had decided not to take legal action himself, preferring to leave it to the judicial system.