Turkey profile - Media
The media are dominated by pro-government outlets. In the press, critical voices are limited to a few low-circulation publications.
Television is the leading news medium, although audiences are gravitating online. Statements by officials and live speeches by President Erdogan are staple features of coverage.
State broadcaster TRT operates in many languages, including the main minority language, Kurmanji Kurdish.
The biggest media group is government-friendly Demiroren, which owns the popular Hurriyet and Posta newspapers and CNN Turk and Kanal D TVs.
Critical news outlets can face police raids, tax fines and other hostile measures. Most arrested journalists are charged with membership in, or propaganda for, groups considered as terrorist organisations.
Reporters for Kurdish media are regularly detained and jailed. "Insulting the president" is a crime.
The courts routinely ban websites or block specific pages, including opposition news sites and content deemed to be linked to terrorism.
More than 70% of Turks use social media, which provide alternative voices to pro-government TVs. With mainstream media largely off-limits, independent and pro-opposition voices often rely on them to share news and opinion.
A 2020 law gives the government significant powers to regulate social media content. It obliges major platforms to store user data in Turkey and appoint a local representative to carry out content removal requests.
The press
- Hurriyet - pro-government daily
- Hurriyet Daily News - English-language version of Hurriyet
- Sozcu - nationalist, secularist daily
- Milliyet - pro-government daily
- Cumhuriyet - nationalist-leaning daily
- Sabah - pro-government daily
- Daily Sabah - English-language daily
Television
Radio
- Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) - state broadcaster, networks include speech-based TRT Radio 1, news station TRT Radio Haber, Kurdish-language TRT Radio Kurdi
- Show Radyo - private
- NTV Radio - private
Internet
- Ensonhaber - pro-government news site
- T24 - news site
- Internet Haber - news site
- Bianet - independent-minded news site, pages in English