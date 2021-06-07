Baby girl dies after dog attack at house in County Waterford
A three-month-old girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Clashmore, County Waterford.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they were investigating all circumstances following the incident, which happened at a house in the village on Monday morning.
Police and paramedics treated the baby at the scene, before she was brought to Cork University Hospital.
However, she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The scene has been preserved and members of the Garda Technical Bureau are expected to carry out an examination later.
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out at the hospital.
The mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Damien Geoghegan, said there was shock in the community.
"Very sad news to wake up to this morning, to hear that a three-month-old child had lost its life in such horrible circumstances," he said.
"There is no doubt that all of our thoughts and our prayers are with the family, not just today, but indeed in the weeks and months ahead, and indeed with the people of Clashmore."