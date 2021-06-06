Dublin: Nineteen arrests after second night of trouble in Dublin
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) have arrested 19 people after officers were attacked in Dublin for a second consecutive night.
Officers cleared crowds from St Stephen's Green, Temple Bar and South William Street.
Glass bottles and other missiles were thrown at gardaí in South Anne Street by a group of about 200 youths, RTÉ has reported.
Two officers were injured and a police vehicle damaged, gardaí said.
In a statement, police said officers "came under attack from glass bottles at various locations, a number of criminal damage incidents occurred including a bin being set on fire on South William Street".
One person, who was not a member of a group taking part in any public disorder incidents, was assaulted and taken to hospital.
Seventeen adults and two juveniles were arrested for public order offences.
The juveniles were released and referred to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.
Six people received an adult caution, one person was released pending a summons for public order offences, while 10 people were charged with public order offences and will appear in court at a later date.
Previously, 14 people were arrested after gardaí were attacked in Dublin city centre on Friday evening.
Gardaí said the majority of people had socialised responsibly.
"In support of government announcements on reopening the economy and society with a specific continuing emphasis on outdoor activity, An Garda Síochána will continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces," the statement added.
"While extra facilities are being provided by local authorities An Garda Síochána appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses.
"The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives."
On Friday, Supt Liam Geraghty said people should follow health guidelines by avoiding crowded places and observing social distancing.