Dublin: Fourteen arrested and police are attacked
- Published
Fourteen people have been arrested after gardaí (Irish police) were attacked in Dublin city centre on Friday evening.
Gardaí said a number of "public order incidents" occurred at several locations across the city.
They said glass bottles and other objects were thrown at officers after they attempted to engage with a crowd at one of the locations.
One officer sustained a leg injury and received hospital treatment.
A garda patrol car was also damaged.
The disorder happened when "large organised groups" gathered at South William Street, St Stephen's Green and Templebar Square. Objects were thrown at police at South William Street.
Six people were charged with public order offences and released while two people received an Adult Caution. One person was released pending a summons for public order offences.
The five juveniles were released and referred to a juvenile liaison officer.
Officers have appealed for people to show "responsibility" and comply with public health guidelines while socialising this weekend.