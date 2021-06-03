Coronavirus: First cruise ship arrives in Venice since pandemic began
A cruise ship has arrived in Venice for the first time since the Covid pandemic began, despite a ban on such vessels entering the city's historic centre.
The MSC Orchestra is due to pick-up about 650 passengers on Saturday for a Mediterranean voyage.
All of them must produce negative Covid tests before they are allowed to board.
But environmental protesters are planning a rally, saying cruise ships are eroding the foundations of the historic Italian city.
A rival demonstration is also expected on Saturday in support of the resumption of the tourist season.
In a separate development, celebrities and cultural figures - including Mick Jagger and Francis Ford Coppola - have signed an open letter calling for a complete ban on large vessels docking in Venice.
In the letter to the Italian government, which was compiled by the Venetian Heritage Foundation, the celebrities said the city risked being "swept away" by cruise ships.
The MSC Orchestra's arrival in Venice comes two years after another cruise ship, MSC Opera, crashed into one of Venice's docks.
There were no major injuries in the incident.