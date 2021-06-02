Kevin Lunney: Trial begins for four accused of Kevin Lunney abduction
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
The trial of four men accused of abducting and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney has begun.
It is being held at a three-judge non-jury special criminal court in Dublin.
Mr Lunney, a 51-year-old father of six, was abducted close to his home in County Fermanagh on the evening of 17 September 2019.
His leg was broken and he was doused in bleach, with the letters QIH carved into his chest during the ordeal.
The kidnapping lasted two-and-a-half hours, before he was left on a roadside in County Cavan.
Luke O'Reilly, 67, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Alan O'Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, are all charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney.
Another 40-year-old man, 'YZ', who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with the same offences.
He is due to face another trial on unrelated matters.
The four deny all charges.
The trial, which is expected to last 12 weeks, had been delayed because of public health concerns and legal arguments.
Proceedings are expected to continue until the end of July, then resume in September.