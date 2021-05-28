Irish government to consider easing Covid restrictions
The Irish government is to consider easing international travel restrictions from 19 July for those deemed eligible under the new EU Digital Green Certificate system.
Ministers will also evaluate a possible staggered reopening of the hospitality sector.
However, they are expected to be allowed to serve indoors from 5 July.
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan hinted on Thursday night that international travel will resume from 19 July.
Concerns about variant
On Friday, Tánaiste (deputy PM) Leo Varadkar said Ireland is "not in a position" to restore the Common Travel Area just yet following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that there are "real concerns" about the prevalence of the variant that first originated in India in Britain.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar also said the lifting of restrictions on international travel would be a "phased return", but warned that it would not be as it was before the pandemic.
He said the date for international travel will be confirmed at a cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon.
He confirmed that "all EU countries are coming off the mandatory hotel quarantine list".
Vaccination programme 'gives confidence'
Asked why restrictions were being eased, Mr Varadkar said "cases are stable".
"Only about 2% of new cases are people over 65 and less than 2% of new cases are health care workers - that shows how effective the vaccines are," he said.
"The vaccine programme, even though we are suffering supply difficulties, is pretty much where we thought it would be - that all gives us the confidence to ease restrictions."
The tánaiste also confirmed Ireland will not meet its vaccination programme targets for June.
"The target was that by the end of June, 82% of people would be offered a vaccine.
"We do know that it's likely AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson aren't going to be able to deliver the supplies they're contracted to. We still expect to be in the mid-70s in terms of the percentage of people who had received either one or both end of June and we can make it up by end of July when 2.5m people will be fully vaccinated.
"So yes, we are behind because of factors outside our control, but not so much that it will change any of our decisions today."
Outdoor events possible from June
Recommendations from the NPHET on Thursday suggested that from 5 July, indoor dining could resume, group sports could be allowed, and indoor events could take place with larger venues such as theatres being allowed to accommodate as many as 100 people.
Outdoor events are expected to be given the green light from June - with capacity being allowed to increase in July.
In August, larger crowds could be allowed. NPHET suggested the maximum could be 5,000 people, or 25% of a venue's capacity - whichever was lower.
Ministers will decide whether to back the NPHET plan at their meeting which starts at midday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce a finalised plan on Friday evening.