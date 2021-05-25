Covid-19: Guidelines for Irish hospitality to be revealed
- Published
Hospitality venues in the Republic of Ireland are waiting to learn what measures they will need to adhere to for reopening.
Fáilte Ireland have drawn up guidelines and RTÉ reports it will be published on Tuesday.
Outdoor hospitality is expected to return on 7 June, but serving people indoors may not be allowed until July.
The Irish cabinet will meet on Friday to discuss the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
It is understood Fáilte Ireland will recommend dining tables should be one metre apart and that there should be good ventilation procedures in place should indoor hospitality return.
A time limit may be applied for indoor hospitality, with outdoor service not facing the same restrictions.
On Monday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said indoor hospitality may not return in the first week of July and emphasised that outdoor options are still preferable.