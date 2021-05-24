Belarus journalist's family fear torture after plane arrest
The father of a journalist who was arrested after his flight was diverted to Belarus has told the BBC he fears his son may be tortured.
Roman Protasevich, 26, was on a flight from Greece which was rerouted to Minsk on Sunday over a supposed bomb threat.
Western countries have accused Belarus of "hijacking" the Ryanair plane in order to arrest the dissident reporter.
Dmitri Protasevich said he was "really afraid" of how his son would be treated by the authorities in his home country.
"We hope that he will cope. We are afraid to even think about it, but it's possible he could be beaten and tortured. We are really afraid of that," he told the BBC's Sarah Rainsford in a video call on Monday.
"We are really shocked and really upset," he said. "This sort of thing shouldn't be happening in the 21st Century at the heart of Europe.
"We hope that the whole international community, including the European Union, will put unprecedented pressure on the authorities. We hope the pressure will work and the authorities will realise they've made a really big mistake."
Belarus sent a fighter jet to force flight FR4978 - which had departed from the Greek capital, Athens, and was bound for Lithuania - to land, claiming a bomb threat. It touched down in the capital Minsk at 13:16 local time (10:16 GMT) on Sunday.
Police then took Mr Protasevich away when the plane's 126 passengers disembarked. The activist, who witnesses said was "super scared", was arrested along with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.
Belarus is the only European country that still executes prisoners, and witnesses said Mr Protasevich told fellow passengers he feared he would face the death penalty.
Three other passengers did not reach the plane's final destination, which was the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said he believed some Belarusian KGB agents also departed the plane at Minsk, but this has not been independently verified.
Later on Monday, Belarus said the flight had been diverted because of a bomb threat from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. A senior transport official read a letter to reporters that he claimed was from the militant group.
"If you do not fulfil our demands, the bomb will explode over Vilnius," it said.
But Hamas has denied any involvement. The group has no history or known capability of mounting operations outside Israel and the Palestinian territories. German leader Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Belarusian claim was "completely implausible".
The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from across the world, with countries urging the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and a full investigation. European Union leaders are meeting at a summit in Brussels to discuss the incident. Nato ambassadors are due to meet on Tuesday.
A package of measures being worked on includes a ban on overflights of Belarus, a ban on entry to European airports by national carrier Belavia and a suspension of ground transport links, French officials say.
Several countries, including the UK, have already told flights to avoid Belarusian airspace. Latvian and Scandinavian airlines also said they would avoid the area, while Ukraine and Lithuania implemented a total ban on flights to and from the country.
Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, said "the outrageous and illegal behaviour... will have consequences".
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, meanwhile, said Mr Protasevich had been arrested "on the basis of a ruse" and called for his immediate release.
The EU's 27-members are also reported to be considering widening the list of Belarusian individuals who are under sanctions. "The reaction should be swift and be severe," the Belgian prime minister said before the bloc's summit.
Dozens of Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, are already under EU sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes, imposed in response to the repression on opponents.
State media in Belarus said Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, personally gave the order for the plane to be diverted.
The 66-year-old leader has cracked down on dissenting voices since winning a disputed election last August. Many opposition figures have been arrested, while others fled into exile.
Mr Protasevich is a former editor of Nexta, a media operation with a Telegram channel. He left Belarus in 2019 to live in exile in Lithuania. From there he covered the events of the 2020 presidential election, after which he was charged with terrorism and inciting riots.
Nexta played a key role for the opposition during the vote, which was won by Mr Lukashenko and is widely regarded as rigged. It has continued to do so in its aftermath, particularly with the government imposing news blackouts.
Mr Protasevich now works for a different Telegram channel, Belamova. He stepped in to write for it after blogger Igor Losik was arrested by the Belarusian authorities in June last year.
Belarus: The basics
Where is Belarus? It has its ally Russia to the east and Ukraine to the south. To the north and west lie EU and Nato members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Why does it matter? Like Ukraine, this nation of 9.5 million is caught in rivalry between the West and Russia. President Lukashenko has been nicknamed "Europe's last dictator" - he has been in power for 27 years.
What's going on there? There is a huge opposition movement demanding new, democratic leadership and economic reform. The opposition movement and Western governments say Mr Lukashenko rigged the 9 August election. Officially he won by a landslide. A huge police crackdown has curbed street protests and sent opposition leaders to prison or into exile.
