Mottarone cable car crash: Italy investigates cause of accident

Israel's foreign ministry said the five Israelis who died were Amit Biran, 30, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their son Tom Biran, aged two, who lived in Pavia, Lombardy, and Ms Peleg-Biran's grandparents Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen, who were from Tel Aviv. The couple's other son, five-year-old Eitan Biran, is in hospital with serious head and leg injuries.