Italy cable car crash: Eight dead after cabin falls near Lake Maggiore
- Published
At least eight people have been killed after a cable car fell near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, according to rescuers and news reports.
Local emergency services said the accident happened on a service transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa in the Piedmont region.
Alpine rescue and air helicopter emergency services have responded to the accident.
Italian media reported two children were taken from the scene to hospital.
An image posted on social media by emergency services showed the wreckage of the cable car lying in a wooded area.
The service's website says the cable car usually takes 20 minutes to transport passengers 1,491m (4,900ft) above sea level up the Mottarone mountain.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.