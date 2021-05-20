Deirdre Morley: Mother found not guilty of murdering children
- Published
A 44-year-old woman charged with murdering her three children has been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.
Conor, nine , Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were found found dead at their house in Newcastle, County Dublin in January 2020.
Their mother, Deirdre Morley, was found not guilty on all three counts on Thursday.
Mr Justice Paul Coffey said there was no contest about the verdict.
The court had heard Ms Morley had a severe psychotic depressive illness.
The jury of ten men and two women were told they must be satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that Ms Morley was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killings.
Justice Coffey described it as a "sad and tragic case".