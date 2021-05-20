Cyber attack on Irish health service a "major disaster"
A cyber attack on Irish health services is "a major disaster", an official has warned.
The Irish Department of Health was attacked on Thursday, with a similar attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) on Friday.
The attack has caused substantial cancellations to outpatient services.
Speaking to RTÉ, the HSE's national clinical advisor Dr Vida Hamilton said it was "affecting every aspect of patient care".
Some 90% of acute hospitals in Ireland have been disrupted, she said.
Dr Hamilton described the incident as a "major disaster" and said there were difficulties around accessing patient records.
"We know nothing about the individual. We have no charts, no record number."
Dr Hamilton said one measure being taken to deal with the ongoing disruption was the use of standalone laptops, attached to printers to generate stickers.
She said with lab tests, a handwritten form was required, with a runner taking it to the lab, and it then being manually put in to be analysed, something she said increased the chance of "delay and risk for error".
The attack has been described by Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin as "heinous".
"It's a shocking attack on a health service, but fundamentally on the patients and the Irish public," Mr Martin said.
He said cyber security is under continuous review across all state agencies in the Republic of Ireland
Shared online
On Wednesday, Irish Communications Minister Eamon Ryan described reports health records have been shared online as "credible".
The Financial Times reported it had seen files and screenshots from the hack, which included the file of one man admitted to hospital for palliative care.
It reported the file matched a death notice seen by the paper.
Speaking on RTÉ, Mr Ryan said it was "deeply regrettable" if this information had been made available, and said while he could not confirm the report, it "seems to me to be very credible".
The criminal investigation is being led by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, working with the National Cyber Security Centre and the HSE.
A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, which includes the National Cyber Security Centre, said there was a risk "that the medical and other data of patients will be abused, either for fraud or be means of public release".
"These criminal groups also habitually release stolen information as a means of pressurising organisations into paying a ransom," the department said.
Anyone who has been affected by the cyber attack is being encouraged to contact the HSE and gardaí.