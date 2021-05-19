EU envoys back entry for non-essential travel
EU ambassadors have backed proposals to reopen borders for non-essential travel from countries with low infection rates, with a list to be agreed this week.
Diplomats in Brussels said visitors should be allowed to come from countries with an incidence rate of below 75 cases per 100,000 people.
A "safe list" is still to be decided.
Under those terms UK travellers would be eligible, but there are concerns about the Indian Covid-19 variant.
According to BBC Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie, there is some hesitation to add the UK to the safe list as some EU countries want to see how the surge of cases related to the Indian variant plays out.
EU envoys have also recommended that non-essential travel should be allowed from outside the EU for people who have been fully vaccinated. However, they say it should be up to member states to decide on measures they impose, such as Covid tests or quarantine.
If the UK is added to the EU's "safe list", anyone will be allowed to visit if they have the necessary documentation, not just people who have been fully vaccinated. The ambassadors have also recommended that an emergency brake be agreed for Covid variants of concern.
However, the terms of the planned EU-wide digital green certificate are yet to be signed off. The certificate would include either a negative test, proof of vaccination or recent recovery from Covid.
Portugal, Italy and Greece have already dropped quarantine restrictions for British travellers and Spain is expected to make an announcement in the coming days.
Portugal is the only country currently on the UK's own green list, allowing travellers to return without going into quarantine.