Coronavirus: Retail reopens in Republic of Ireland
Non-essential retail is allowed to re-open in the Republic of Ireland for the first time since December.
Queues are expected outside many stores that have been closed since Christmas.
Several big chains are planning to offer late opening hours to accommodate the likely demand.
Last week, the Irish government loosened some restrictions such as the reopening of hairdressers and on gatherings at weddings and funerals and click and collect services resumed.
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar has urged people to "stay safe" and to shop local "if you can".
He tweeted this would allow businesses to stay open.
The next stage of the country's roadmap includes the reopening of hotels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering and hostels from 2 June.
From 7 June, the Irish government plans to reopen restaurants and bars for customers outside, as well as some easing of the rules on indoor gatherings and individual use of gyms and leisure centres.
'Not going backwards'
The industry body Retail Excellence said the reopening was possible due to progress in the country's vaccine rollout.
Retail Excellence managing director Duncan Graham said he had been given assurances by the Irish government the industry will not be "going backwards" after Monday's reopening.
Ireland's Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said it had been a "long road" for retailers to reopen after more than five months, according to RTÉ.
"We must remain vigilant in the fight against Covid," he said.
"Public health and safety must always be paramount but with caution and by working together we can once again enjoy the old normality," he added.