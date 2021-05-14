Kieran Creaven: Former RTÉ producer pleads guilty to child abuse charges
- Published
A former RTÉ sports producer has pleaded guilty to child sex abuse offences in Ireland, the UK and the Philippines.
Kieran Creaven admitted 10 offences at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.
The 58-year-old, with an address at Adelaide Street in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, appeared at court via video link.
He was remanded in custody for sentencing in July.
Creaven admitted sexually exploiting three children in Dublin, three counts of sexually assaulting and exploiting children in the Philippines, and possession of child pornography in the UK and Ireland.
Skype conversation
He pleaded guilty to four counts of possession child pornography in Ireland and the UK in November 2017, three counts of sexually assaulting children in the Philippines - who have not been identified - on three different dates in October 2014 and July 2017, and three counts of exploiting three named children at a flat in Dublin between May and July 2017.
The court heard that the child pornography involved a Skype conversation in Dublin and videos on an SD card, a video and an image on a scan disc, and a video on a Samsung Galaxy in the UK.
The sexual assault on one of the children in the Philippines in 2017 was also via a Skype conversation.
When the charges were read over to Creaven he replied "guilty" to each one.
The defence counsel told the court that Creaven was undergoing a psychological assessment and that it would take between six and eight weeks.
He also said that the sentencing hearing could be done by video link.
Creaven was originally charged with 17 offences, 10 of which he pleaded guilty to on Friday.