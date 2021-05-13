BBC News

Covid-19 infection rate falling in County Donegal

Published
Related Topics
image captionDonegal's infection rate has been persistently higher than the rest of the country

The Irish health minister has praised the efforts of people in Donegal for managing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Stephen Donnelly said the most recent data showed the number of infections is falling and commended the "strong response" of local communities.

The rate is now 240 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 130 nationally, and lower than the rate in County Kildare.

The Donegal rate had been close to 300 cases per 100,00 last week.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The rate of infection in the border county had been the highest in the country since mid-April.

A range of measures werre implemented to curb the persistently high infection rate, including the opening of three pop-up test centres and a public health media campaign.

A dedicated phone line to encourage locals to report anyone breaking Covid-19 restrictions was also launched by An Garda Síochána (Irish police).

Related Topics

More on this story