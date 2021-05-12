Russia shooting: Suspect Ilnaz Galyaviev charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with multiple counts of murder over a mass shooting at a school in Kazan, Russia.
Nine people were killed in the attack at School No. 175 on Tuesday - seven pupils and two members of staff - making it Russia's deadliest school shooting since 2018.
Ilznaz Galyaviev, 19, appeared in court dressed all in black. He did not enter a plea at the hearing.
Mr Galyaviev is a former pupil of School No. 175.
He was recently expelled from a local technical college because of his poor grades.
The court ordered him to be held in custody for two months, pending trial.
The Investigative Committee, which handles investigations into serious crimes, told the court that Mr Galyaviev fired at least 17 rounds and detonated an explosive device during the attack.
Investigators told the court that his relatives had noticed him becoming increasingly aggressive and short-tempered this year.
They added that he had been diagnosed with a brain disorder last year, and this year had repeatedly sought treatment for headaches.
In response to the shooting, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday promised to review Russia's gun laws.
Russia already has strict restrictions on civilian gun ownership. Some types of firearm are available to be purchased for hunting, self-defence or sport, but prospective owners need to meet certain criteria.
Officials said that Mr Galyaviev had undergone security and psychological tests in order to get a firearms licence.
Kazan is the capital of the Muslim-majority region of Tatarstan.
On Wednesday, about 100 people gathered at a traditional Muslim funeral for Elvira Ignatieva, an English teacher who was among those killed in the attack.
"She was protecting her children," Kazan resident Talgat Gumerov told Reuters news agency. "She was protecting [them] and didn't hide away."