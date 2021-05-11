Nine dead after shooting at Russian school
- Published
At least nine people, eight of them children, have been killed by gunfire at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, reports say.
A teacher also died in the incident 820km (510 miles) east of Moscow.
Reports say two people opened fire and a 17-year-old boy is said to have been detained.
An explosion was also heard, reports say, quoting emergency services. Kazan is in the mainly Muslim republic of Tatarstan.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
