Michel Fourniret: French serial killer dies in prison aged 79
- Published
Jailed French serial killer Michel Fourniret, who murdered at least eight girls or young women between 1987 and 2001, has died aged 79, officials say.
Fourniret died in the secure unit of a hospital in Paris, the public prosecutor said on Monday.
Dubbed the "Ogre of the Ardennes", he was serving two life sentences for the kidnappings and killings.
Fourniret's wife, Monique Olivier, was also given a life sentence for complicity.
Fourniret was jailed for life in 2008 after being convicted of the murders of seven girls and young women. In 2018 he was given a second life sentence for the killing of a mobster's companion.
He also confessed to several other murders, including that of British student Joanna Parrish.
Fourniret's victims - most of whom were raped - were aged between 12 and 30. They were shot, strangled or stabbed to death.
Most were killed in the Ardennes region of northern France and in Belgium.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Monday that Fourniret died at the La Pitie-Salpetriere hospital where he had been admitted on 28 April from the nearby Fresnes prison.
Le Parisien newspaper said Fourniret had been suffering from a heart condition and Alzheimer's and that doctors had placed him in an artificial coma. Mr Heitz said an investigation into his death had been opened.