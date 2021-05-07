Coronavirus: Gaeltacht summer Irish courses cancelled for second year
- Published
Summer Irish language courses in the Gaeltacht have been cancelled for a second year in a row.
The Republic of Ireland's Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said the decision was due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Jack Chambers told RTÉ it followed an extensive consultation with colleges and families that host students.
About 27,000 students normally attend the courses each year - including thousands from Northern Ireland.
About 700 households provide accommodation for them every summer while they immerse themselves in the Irish language and living with local families in Gaeltacht communities.
The communities are predominately located in rural areas, including County Donegal.
In a statement, Mr Chambers said he "understood that many young people who were hoping to attend a course this year will be disappointed".
The minister stated that a number of summer colleges will be providing several digital courses and initiatives instead to help "develop young people's language skills in the coming summer months and beyond".
He also highlighted the economic impact the decision will have on many Gaeltacht communities and colleges, and said his department "will be considering the whole situation with a view to putting together an appropriate stabilisation fund".