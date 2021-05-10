Covid-19: Restrictions to be eased in Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland will ease further Covid-19 restrictions from Monday.
Close-contact services, such as hairdressers, can reopen and click-and-collect retail can resume.
People will also be able to travel outside their own county for the first time in more than four months while sports training can resume.
The country has been at Level Five, its highest level of restrictions, since Christmas.
The easing of restrictions in the Republic of Ireland is part of a phased relaxation of the country's strict Covid-19 lockdown announced by Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin in April.
Libraries, museums, galleries and other cultural attractions are also opening.
After receiving his first AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, Mr Martin said the relaxations will give people "a significant psychological uplift".
Measures allow people to travel for non-essential journeys outside their county and up to 50 people can attend weddings, funerals and other religious services.
Three households, or a group of six people, can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, and a vaccinated household can meet an unvaccinated one indoors.
Last week, Northern Ireland Health Minister, Robin Swann, asked his counterpart in the Republic of Ireland, Stephen Donnelly, for a meeting to discuss the potential spread of Covid-19 from cross-border travel.
The letter stated that both governments should be doing "all we can to prevent non-essential cross-border travel", and "clear messaging" and enforcement should be used, if required.
Mr Swann called for the Irish government to elicit an "appropriate and proportionate" response to recent transmission data on both sides of the border.
It followed the news that seven cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 had been detected in Northern Ireland.
It is the first time it has been confirmed in Northern Ireland, but three cases were detected in the Republic of Ireland last month.
Mr Donnelly said he did not believe new Irish cross-border travel restrictions were "warranted", given the current Covid-19 situation although he expected to speak to Mr Swann about the issue this week.
In recent days, there have been calls for a ramping up of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to curb a spike in infection rates in County Donegal.
Donegal currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
Dr Tony Holohan, the Irish chief medical officer, has warned of the county's persistently high infection rates.
It is particularly high in the Letterkenny and Milford electoral areas of the county.
Last week, 84 cases of Covid-19 were linked to a wake in County Donegal.
What is due to open?
From 17 May, all non-essential shops can reopen to customers.
From 2 June, hotels, guest houses and self-catering accommodation will be permitted to trade.
All pubs, regardless of whether they serve food, along with restaurants are set to open up for outdoor service on 7 June.
The summer relaxation is premised on containing new variants and accelerating a vaccination programme that is well behind Northern Ireland's.
The Irish government's target is that 80% of people will receive a first injection by the end of June, with 55% fully vaccinated.
That requires an average of one million people to be vaccinated in April, May and June.
The figures for April were behind schedule with the government stating it expected a major acceleration this month and next month with up to 450,000 vaccines a week expected to be administered in June.